4,634 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $2,283,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 870.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

NASDAQ UPST opened at $95.00 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 118.75.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $52,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $15,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,662,868 shares of company stock worth $331,981,514. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.