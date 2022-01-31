4,634 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $2,283,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 870.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ UPST opened at $95.00 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 118.75.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.
In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $52,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $15,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,662,868 shares of company stock worth $331,981,514. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Upstart Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
