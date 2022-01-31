$41.26 Million in Sales Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to announce $41.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.88 million and the highest is $42.63 million. Enthusiast Gaming reported sales of $32.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year sales of $128.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.71 million to $130.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $163.65 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $167.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGLX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, lowered their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,026,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 586,908 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 172.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 644,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 407,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.10 million and a P/E ratio of -6.34. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

