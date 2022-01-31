$41.20 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post sales of $41.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.30 million and the lowest is $33.10 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $25.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $154.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $162.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $185.80 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SOI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 5,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,900. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $351.75 million, a PE ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -381.82%.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 15,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,626,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 463,187 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 458,773 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 838,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 333,894 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 267,896 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

