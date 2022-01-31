39,390 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Newmont by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Newmont by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. boosted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $59.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

