3,511 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Bought by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXF. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PXF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.01. 576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,458. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.