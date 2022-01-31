3,511 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Bought by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXF. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PXF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.01. 576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,458. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.