$347.95 Million in Sales Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce sales of $347.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.60 million to $350.31 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $336.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $10.13 on Wednesday, reaching $154.47. The company had a trading volume of 338,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,420. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $138.85 and a 12 month high of $257.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

