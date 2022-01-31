$24.42 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post sales of $24.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.05 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $12.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $82.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.18 million to $83.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $202.66 million, with estimates ranging from $198.87 million to $207.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITCI. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

ITCI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 617,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,820. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 105,650 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

