$232.08 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post sales of $232.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.90 million and the lowest is $230.40 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $351.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $876.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $880.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $940.74 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $953.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $100,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRNT traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $51.23. 35,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -194.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.