2,300,000 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Acquired by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,567,000. AdaptHealth makes up about 1.5% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 1.76% of AdaptHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.15. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

