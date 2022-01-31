21,315 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $2,311,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $399,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $138.52 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.62 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

