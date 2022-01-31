211 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

NFLX stock traded up $29.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $413.95. 191,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,089,595. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.45. The company has a market capitalization of $183.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.