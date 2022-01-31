$211.78 Million in Sales Expected for Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) to report $211.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Arhaus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.50 million and the lowest is $211.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year sales of $770.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $771.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ARHS. Bank of America began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Arhaus stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

In related news, CEO John P. Reed purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arhaus stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

