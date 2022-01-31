20,000 Shares in Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) Acquired by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHIL. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,654,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,348,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $847,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $918,000. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Benson Hill stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.24. 691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,111. Benson Hill Inc has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Benson Hill Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Benson Hill Profile

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

