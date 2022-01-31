18,354 Shares in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,354 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 95.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in eGain by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in eGain during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $312.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 0.39. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

eGain Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.