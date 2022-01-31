17,694 Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,694 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUM opened at $35.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

