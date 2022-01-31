$175.92 Million in Sales Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will announce sales of $175.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.00 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $159.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $711.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $719.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $776.99 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $807.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AX. B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.18. 722,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

