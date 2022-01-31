1,501,587 Shares in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,501,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,876,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GDYN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $142,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $90,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GDYN stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.05 and a beta of 0.67. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.