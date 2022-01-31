1,500,000 Shares in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Acquired by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $92,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter worth about $397,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ML traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,740. MoneyLion Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

