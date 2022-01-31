$14.18 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce $14.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.47 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $7.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $45.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.68 million to $46.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $85.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $115.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OCUL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.66. 649,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,162. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $433.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 195,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,628. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

