1,228 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Airbnb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Airbnb by 4.0% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Airbnb by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,172,873 shares of company stock worth $214,563,800 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $142.77 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.45 and its 200-day moving average is $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

