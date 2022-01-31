118,789 Shares in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 118,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Zhihu stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64. Zhihu Inc. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. Analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

