1,000 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,714,000 after purchasing an additional 134,414 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 53,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

MRK opened at $80.90 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 736,998 shares of company stock worth $61,182,879. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

