$1.97 EPS Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will report earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Macy’s reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

M traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 434,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,150,427. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

