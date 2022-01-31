$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share.

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.43.

NYSE:CACI traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $247.46. The stock had a trading volume of 232,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.66 and a 200 day moving average of $267.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International has a 12-month low of $215.18 and a 12-month high of $290.70.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 42.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,933,000 after acquiring an additional 221,504 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 485.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 51,267 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 446.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

