$1.32 EPS Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,957,000 after purchasing an additional 385,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,196,000 after purchasing an additional 723,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $75.92 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $75.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

