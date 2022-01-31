$1.30 Million in Sales Expected for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to post $1.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.14 million and the lowest is $450,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year sales of $13.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 million to $14.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.59 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $39.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYX stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.95.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

