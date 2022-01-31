$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $424.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 173.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on H. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,547. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $82.16.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

