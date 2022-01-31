$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.88. 1,948,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.