$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.04. Prologis reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $155.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

