$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. Caleres reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,133.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of CAL stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.56. 11,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,832. Caleres has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $897.40 million, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,806. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

