$0.63 EPS Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Clean Harbors also reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

CLH traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $90.86. 1,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,163. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $118.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,475,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

