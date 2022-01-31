-$0.46 EPS Expected for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.29). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09).

VIRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 11,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $57,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock worth $191,817 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,148 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $951,000. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. 77,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,637. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

