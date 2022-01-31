$0.35 EPS Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BDN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 475.03%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

