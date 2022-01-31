$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 22.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,612 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 126.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 40,941 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,854. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

