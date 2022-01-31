-$0.25 EPS Expected for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.26). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS.

BASE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. 535,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,166 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 686,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

