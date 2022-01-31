$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.18. Mitek Systems posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MITK. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $744.76 million, a P/E ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.36.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $420,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

