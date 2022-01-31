-$0.19 EPS Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.14). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKTS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $97,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $284,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth $102,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $6.05. 2,185,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,993. The company has a market capitalization of $314.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.28. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

