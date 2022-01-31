$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. NETGEAR reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NTGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. BWS Financial downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.63. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $837.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.75.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

