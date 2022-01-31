$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. Genmab A/S reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $32.85 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.