-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Greenlane posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $77.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.17.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $65,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $160,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,963 shares of company stock valued at $579,972 over the last quarter. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 53.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 339,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 373,013 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Greenlane by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 39,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.