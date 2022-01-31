$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. Momentive Global posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.29. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $178,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,799 shares of company stock worth $976,451 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

