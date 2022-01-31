$0.01 EPS Expected for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings of $6.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 75.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 77.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 47,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 496,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after purchasing an additional 405,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.10. 21,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,484. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

