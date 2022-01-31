$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. Antares Pharma posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 792,898 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

ATRS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. 787,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,219. The stock has a market cap of $550.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.53. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

