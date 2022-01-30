ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Critical Comparison

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ZW Data Action Technologies and Blend Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Blend Labs 0 1 6 0 2.86

Blend Labs has a consensus target price of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 141.58%. Given Blend Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -4.75% -11.67% -6.68% Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Blend Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $38.41 million 0.66 -$5.22 million ($0.07) -10.21 Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blend Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Summary

Blend Labs beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet Advertising and Data Services; Ecommerce O2O Advertising and Marketing Services; Blockchain technology; and Corporate. The company was founded by Han Dong Cheng and Zhi Ge Zhang in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

