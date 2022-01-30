ZumCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $497,547.67 and $38.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.