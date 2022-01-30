Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 0.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $111,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,649,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,433,000 after purchasing an additional 258,505 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

ZTS opened at $195.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.03. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

