ZENZO Reaches Market Cap of $319,441.45 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $319,441.45 and $26.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00182979 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00029653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00028777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.00386831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00072933 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

