Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZLNDY. Bank of America downgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zalando has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

