Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

VRRM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a c- rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $121,065,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,282,821 shares of company stock worth $122,266,110. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,210 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,897,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,946,000 after purchasing an additional 128,424 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,449,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,306,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,039,000 after acquiring an additional 290,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

