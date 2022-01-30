Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies. “

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.85.

NYSE:UTI opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $238.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 638,896 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 1,036,721 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 158,954 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 54,113 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.